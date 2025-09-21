Northwestern hosts UCLA in Big Ten action

UCLA (0-3) at Northwestern (1-2), Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: BTN

Key stats

Northwestern Offense

Overall: 358.7 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 180.3 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 178.3 yards per game (59th)

Scoring: 19.7 points per game (115th)

Northwestern Defense

Overall: 325 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 153 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 172 yards per game (104th)

Scoring: 21.3 points per game (60th)

UCLA Offense

Overall: 324.7 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 202.7 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 122 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 14.3 points per game (132nd)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 431 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 187 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 244 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 36 points per game (127th)

UCLA ranks 135th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 62.2% of the time. Northwestern ranks 68th on offense, converting on 41% of third downs.

Northwestern ranks 130th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

UCLA ranks 136th in the FBS averaging 91.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Northwestern’s 14th-ranked 33.3 per-game average.

Northwestern ranks 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. UCLA’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring in 100% of red zone trips.

UCLA ranks 127th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:47, compared to Northwestern’s 44th-ranked average of 31:37.

Team leaders

Northwestern

Passing: Preston Stone, 541 yards, 3 TDs, 6 INTs, 59.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Caleb Komolafe, 150 yards on 36 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Griffin Wilde, 213 yards on 15 catches, 0 TDs

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 608 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 63.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Iamaleava, 139 yards on 30 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer, 174 yards on 16 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Northwestern was defeated by Oregon 34-14 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Stone threw for 135 yards on 11-of-21 attempts (52.4%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Dashun Reeder carried the ball one time for 79 yards and scored one touchdown. Wilde put up 55 yards on four catches.

UCLA lost 35-10 to New Mexico on Friday, Sept. 12. Iamaleava threw for 217 yards on 22-of-34 attempts (64.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 33 yards. Anthony Woods had 64 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding five receptions for 28 yards. Mikey Matthews had three receptions for 67 yards.

Next game

Northwestern hosts Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 4. UCLA hosts No. 3 Penn State on Oct. 4.

By The Associated Press