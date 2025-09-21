Stanford plays San Jose State

San Jose State (1-2) at Stanford (1-3), Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Stanford Offense

Overall: 291.8 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 180.8 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 111 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 18.3 points per game (118th)

Stanford Defense

Overall: 404.3 yards per game (108th in FBS)

Passing: 275.5 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 128.8 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 29.5 points per game (110th)

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 358.7 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 239.3 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 119.3 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 17.3 points per game (124th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 402.3 yards per game (106th in FBS)

Passing: 221.3 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 181 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (94th)

Stanford ranks 100th in third down percentage, converting 36.2% of the time. San Jose State ranks 33rd on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 30.2%.

San Jose State is 127th in the FBS with a -5 turnover margin.

San Jose State ranks 16th in the FBS averaging 34.7 penalty yards per game.

San Jose State is 132nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 62.5% of trips. Stanford’s red zone defense ranks 72nd at 85.7%.

San Jose State is 128th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:40, compared to Stanford’s 78th-ranked average of 29:47.

Team leaders

Stanford

Passing: Ben Gulbranson, 723 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 57.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Micah Ford, 335 yards on 68 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Bryce Farrell, 275 yards on 14 catches, 1 TD

San Jose State

Passing: Walker Eget, 718 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 54.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jabari Bates, 175 yards on 21 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Danny Scudero, 385 yards on 22 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Stanford was beaten by Virginia 48-20 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Gulbranson led Stanford with 286 yards on 20-of-29 passing (69.0%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Ford carried the ball 13 times for 44 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for four yards. Farrell had four receptions for 135 yards and one touchdown.

San Jose State won 31-28 over Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 20. Eget led San Jose State with 222 yards on 13-of-21 passing (61.9%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Bates carried the ball 11 times for 131 yards and scored one touchdown. Scudero recorded 130 yards on six catches.

Next game

Stanford plays at SMU on Oct. 11. San Jose State hosts New Mexico on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press