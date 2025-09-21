Cincinnati visits Kansas in Big 12 matchup

Cincinnati (2-1) at Kansas (3-1), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: TNT

Key stats

Kansas Offense

Overall: 407 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 222.8 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 184.3 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 37.3 points per game (36th)

Kansas Defense

Overall: 319.5 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 186.3 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 133.3 yards per game (64th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (32nd)

Cincinnati Offense

Overall: 438.3 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 254.7 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 183.7 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 40.3 points per game (24th)

Cincinnati Defense

Overall: 276.3 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 184.3 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 92 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 13.3 points per game (20th)

Cincinnati is 113th in third down percentage, converting 33.3% of the time. Kansas ranks 56th on defense, holding its opponents to 34.9%.

Cincinnati ranks 98th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Kansas’ 26th-ranked +3 margin.

Kansas is 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Cincinnati’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Cincinnati is 136th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 21:38, compared to Kansas’ 71st-ranked average of 29:56.

Team leaders

Kansas

Passing: Jalon Daniels, 817 yards, 12 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Leshon Williams, 186 yards on 28 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Emmanuel Henderson Jr., 221 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Cincinnati

Passing: Brendan Sorsby, 655 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 70.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Sorsby, 175 yards on 22 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jeff Caldwell, 172 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Kansas defeated West Virginia 41-10 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Daniels led Kansas with 138 yards on 12-of-24 passing (50.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 69 yards. Williams carried the ball 19 times for 129 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 39 yards and one touchdown. Levi Wentz put up 41 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Cincinnati won 70-0 over Northwestern State on Saturday, Sept. 13. Sorsby led Cincinnati with 253 yards on 15-of-15 passing (100.0%) for five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 39 yards and one rushing touchdown. Tawee Walker had 66 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 23 yards and one touchdown. Caleb Goodie had three receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Kansas plays at UCF on Oct. 4. Cincinnati hosts No. 14 Iowa State on Oct. 4.

By The Associated Press