No. 18 Vanderbilt squares off against Utah State

Utah State (3-1) at No. 18 Vanderbilt (4-0), Sept. 27 at 12:45 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 482.3 yards per game (19th in FBS)

Passing: 258.5 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 223.8 yards per game (21st)

Scoring: 47.5 points per game (8th)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 250.3 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 180.5 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 69.8 yards per game (12th)

Scoring: 12.8 points per game (19th)

Utah State Offense

Overall: 427.5 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 246.3 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 181.3 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 36.8 points per game (39th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 380.5 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 202.3 yards per game (63rd)

Rushing: 178.3 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (78th)

Utah State ranks 125th in third down percentage, converting 29.8% of the time. Vanderbilt ranks 53rd on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.5%.

Vanderbilt ranks 10th in the FBS with a +5 turnover margin.

Vanderbilt ranks 117th in the FBS with 72.8 penalty yards per game.

Utah State is 102nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 91.7% of trips. Vanderbilt’s red zone offense ranks 23rd, scoring on 95.5% of red zone opportunities.

Utah State is 114th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:22, compared to Vanderbilt’s 26th-ranked average of 32:28.

Team leaders

Vanderbilt

Passing: Diego Pavia, 890 yards, 8 TDs, 2 INTs, 73.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Pavia, 215 yards on 39 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Eli Stowers, 233 yards on 16 catches, 1 TD

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 982 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 65.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Miles Davis, 310 yards on 44 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 303 yards on 17 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Vanderbilt defeated Georgia State 70-21 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Pavia led Vanderbilt with 245 yards on 18-of-24 passing (75.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 86 yards and one rushing touchdown. Makhilyn Young had 64 rushing yards on two carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 19 yards. Stowers put up 73 yards on five catches.

Utah State won 48-7 over McNeese on Saturday, Sept. 20. Barnes threw for 293 yards on 19-of-27 attempts (70.4%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 128 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Davis had 118 rushing yards on 13 carries and one touchdown, adding five receptions for 39 yards. Pegan had three receptions for 95 yards.

Next game

Vanderbilt plays at No. 17 Alabama on Oct. 4. Utah State plays at Hawaii on Oct. 11.

By The Associated Press