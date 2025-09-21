Williams accounts for 3 TDs, Sacramento State uses big plays to beat Central Arkansas 45-16

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cardell Williams passed for 252 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, Damian Henderson II ran for an 85-yard touchdown, and Sacramento State beat Central Arkansas 45-16 on Saturday night.

Williams was 15-of-20 passing for 252 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown to Sam Adams II, and added 61 yards rushing and two TDs on eight carries.

Henderson finished with 15 carries for 137 yards and his touchdown run was the longest by a Hornets player since 2004 (Ryan Mole, 87 yards).

Sacramento State had 11 plays of 20 yards or more, averaged 9.9 yards per play and finished with 602 total yards.

Central Arkansas (2-2) gave up eight sacks, including 2 1/2 by Dylan Hampsten and two by Jayland McGlothen.

Sacramento State (2-2), ranked No. 22 in the FCS coaches poll, has won back-to-back games after losing 20-3 at FCS No. 2 South Dakota State in the opener and a 20-17 loss at FBS-foe Nevada on a pick-6 with 2:17 left in the fourth quarter.

Jaden Rashada came on in the fourth quarter completed both of his pass attempts, hitting Jordan Anderson on third-and-14 for a 38-yard gain and, two plays later, throwing a 50-yard touchdown pass to Ernest Campbell that capped the scoring with 8:01 to play.

Landen Chambers had 108 yards rushing and a TD on 22 carries for the Bears. Luther Richesson was 17-of-26 passing for 195 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown pass to Tyrell Pollard in the second quarter.

