Jayden Maiava connects with Makai Lemon to propel No. 25 USC past Michigan State 45-31 View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayden Maiava and the Southern California offense appeared to be rolling to another comfortable victory when a scary injury for Michigan State and a series of big mistakes by the Trojans tightened up their late-night meeting once again.

The No. 25 Trojans shook it all off and comfortably finished off the biggest challenge yet to their unbeaten start.

Maiava threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores, and Makai Lemon made a 40-yard TD catch and ran for another score in USC’s 45-31 victory on Saturday night.

Maiava passed for 236 yards, Waymond Jordan rushed for 157 yards and Lemon had 127 yards receiving in a fourth straight comfortable victory for USC (4-0, 2-0 Big Ten), which is off to its best start since coach Lincoln Riley’s first season in 2022.

Tanook Hines and Walker Lyons also caught TD passes as the Trojans surged away near halftime and capably handled a late rally by the Spartans (3-1, 0-1) to win the new conference rivals’ first meeting since 1990.

“That was a game that had some unique twists and turns,” Riley said. “I thought we were controlling the game, (and then) obviously we had a couple of errors there in the third quarter with the penalties … and the turnover that allowed them to come back and capture some momentum. But I thought our team responded and separated back in a really good way. A lot to learn from. A lot that’s got to continue to get better, but if you’re learning lessons as you win, it’s hard not to be excited.”

The game also stopped for more than 10 minutes while Michigan State linebacker Wayne Matthews left the field, was stabilized and transported on a cart after he got hurt while tackling Jordan 42 seconds before halftime. Matthews gave a thumbs-up to his teammates before being driven away.

“What I was just told quickly is that we’re going through all the thorough evaluations,” Spartans coach Jonathan Smith said. “Took him over to the hospital. Positive signs, but they were looking for confirmations on tests and things.”

The Spartans also played the second half without starting linebacker Jordan Hall, who was ejected for targeting.

Long Beach native Aidan Chiles threw three touchdown passes and rushed for another score for the Spartans, who fell short of only their second 4-0 start in the past decade. Chiles accounted for 243 of the Spartans’ 333 total yards.

While USC’s offense marched up and down the field and didn’t punt until the final minute, the defense made repeated mistakes in coverage and in discipline, accounting for most of the Trojans’ 10 penalties.

“Coming into the game, we thought we would be better from that standpoint (of containing Chiles),” USC defensive lineman Devan Thompkins said. “We’ve got to continue to improve, but I feel like we did what we could today.”

Chrishon McCray slipped behind the Trojans’ secondary for an untouched 42-yard TD catch on Michigan State’s first drive, but USC scored touchdowns on four of its next five drives. Lyons’ TD catch put USC ahead 31-10 right after halftime.

“I mean, we knew coming into this they were a great offense,” Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren said. “What are they, the best offense statistically in the country? We knew that they were a big, explosive operation, and we needed to come out and start fast. And we necessarily didn’t do that.”

After Chiles rushed for a score to end a drive extended by four USC penalties, Grady Kelly recovered a fumble on the Trojans’ next snap and Michigan State drove for Jack Velling’s short TD catch.

But Lemon scored on a jet sweep with 8:20 left to cap a 13-play drive, and Maiava added his second TD run.

Omari Kelly caught a 75-yard TD pass for Michigan State with 2:39 to play.

Injuries

USC played without starting receiver Ja’Kobi Lane due to an undisclosed injury that could keep him out next week, Riley said. Left tackle Elijah Paige missed the second half with an injury.

Takeaways

Michigan St.: Matthews’ sobering injury cast a pall over the night, but the Spartans showed character in responding with a strong second half. The rebuilding project by Smith, a native of nearby Glendora, California, has shown progress throughout this 3-1 start.

USC: The Trojans’ offense remained impressive in its toughest test yet, racking up 517 yards — topping 460 for the fourth consecutive game after hitting that mark just once in last season’s final nine games. Riley’s program hasn’t had this much momentum since his second season, but a tough trip to Illinois is looming.

Up next

Michigan State has a bye before visiting Nebraska on Oct. 4.

USC visits the Illini on Sept. 27.

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer