Louisville plays Bowling Green

Bowling Green (2-1) at Louisville (2-0), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Louisville by 26.5. Against the spread: Louisville 0-2, Bowling Green 2-1.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Louisville Offense

Overall: 403 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 232 yards per game (66th)

Rushing: 171 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (34th)

Louisville Defense

Overall: 206.5 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 106.5 yards per game (7th)

Rushing: 100 yards per game (36th)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (37th)

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 313.7 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 176.3 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 137.3 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (96th)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 320.7 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 215 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 105.7 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 18 points per game (47th)

Bowling Green is 103rd in third down percentage, converting 35.4% of the time. Louisville ranks 46th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 32.3%.

Louisville ranks 97th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Bowling Green’s 11th-ranked +5 margin.

Louisville ranks 123rd in the FBS with 77.5 penalty yards per game.

Louisville ranks 118th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:36, compared to Bowling Green’s 19th-ranked average of 33:35.

Team leaders

Louisville

Passing: Miller Moss, 374 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Isaac Brown, 230 yards on 18 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chris Bell, 146 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

Bowling Green

Passing: Drew Pyne, 529 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 67.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaderris Roberts, 152 yards on 27 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jyrin Johnson, 138 yards on 10 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Louisville defeated James Madison 28-14 on Friday, Sept. 5. Moss passed for 151 yards on 13-of-23 attempts (56.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Brown had 104 rushing yards on 12 carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 14 yards. Bell had four receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown.

Bowling Green won 23-13 over Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 13. Pyne led Bowling Green with 146 yards on 16-of-31 passing (51.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 25 yards. Roberts carried the ball 10 times for 59 yards, adding three receptions for two yards. RJ Garcia II had three receptions for 38 yards.

Next game

Louisville plays at Pittsburgh on Sept. 27. Bowling Green plays at Ohio on Sept. 27.

