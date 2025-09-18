Delaware visits Florida International in CUSA matchup

Delaware (2-1) at Florida International (2-1), Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Florida International by 6.5. Against the spread: Florida International 3-0, Delaware 1-2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Florida International Offense

Overall: 384.7 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 188.7 yards per game (97th)

Rushing: 196 yards per game (41st)

Scoring: 26.7 points per game (81st)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 411 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 261.3 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 149.7 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 23.7 points per game (79th)

Delaware Offense

Overall: 439 yards per game (42nd in FBS)

Passing: 283 yards per game (29th)

Rushing: 156 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 28.7 points per game (73rd)

Delaware Defense

Overall: 422.7 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 254.3 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 168.3 yards per game (105th)

Scoring: 29.7 points per game (106th)

Delaware is 110th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.7% of trips. Florida International’s red zone defense ranks 12th at 66.7%.

Delaware is 85th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:12, compared to Florida International’s 22nd-ranked average of 33:24.

Team leaders

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 498 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 62.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 322 yards on 45 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Maguire Anderson, 112 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Delaware

Passing: Nick Minicucci, 847 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 65.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jo’Nathan Silver, 260 yards on 32 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Kyre Duplessis, 263 yards on 17 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Florida International won 38-28 over Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Sept. 13. Jenkins led Florida International with 184 yards on 18-of-24 passing (75.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 43 yards and one rushing touchdown. Owens carried the ball 19 times for 173 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 19 yards. Anderson had five receptions for 81 yards.

Delaware beat UConn 44-41 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Minicucci led Delaware with 265 yards on 23-of-34 passing (67.6%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 18 times for 20 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Silver had 179 rushing yards on 15 carries and two touchdowns, adding one reception for -3 yards. Duplessis recorded 161 yards on nine catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Florida International plays at UConn on Oct. 4. Delaware hosts Western Kentucky on Oct. 3.

By The Associated Press