No. 7 Florida State takes on Kent State in Week 4

Kent State (1-2) at No. 7 Florida State (2-0), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Florida State by 46.5. Against the spread: Florida State 1-0, Kent State 1-2.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Florida State Offense

Overall: 555.5 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 260 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 295.5 yards per game (6th)

Scoring: 54 points per game (3rd)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 269 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 173 yards per game (36th)

Rushing: 96 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 10 points per game (14th)

Kent State Offense

Overall: 319 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 217.7 yards per game (78th)

Rushing: 101.3 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (104th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 469.3 yards per game (130th in FBS)

Passing: 288.3 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 181 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 36.7 points per game (126th)

Kent State ranks 70th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 35.9% of the time. Florida State ranks 14th on offense, converting on 57.7% of third downs.

Team leaders

Florida State

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 389 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 68 completion percentage

Rushing: Micahi Danzy, 109 yards on 4 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Duce Robinson, 191 yards on 7 catches, 2 TDs

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 513 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 61.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Garcia, 135 yards on 45 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cade Wolford, 223 yards on 7 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Florida State won 77-3 over East Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 6. Castellanos led Florida State with 237 yards on 8-of-11 passing (72.7%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Samuel Singleton Jr. carried the ball four times for 82 yards and scored one touchdown. Robinson recorded 173 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Kent State fell to Buffalo 31-28 on Saturday, Sept. 13. DeShields passed for 279 yards on 22-of-32 attempts (68.8%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 37 yards and one rushing touchdown. Garcia carried the ball 18 times for 61 yards, adding one reception for four yards. Wolford had three receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Florida State plays at Virginia on Sept. 26. Kent State plays at No. 11 Oklahoma on Oct. 4.

By The Associated Press