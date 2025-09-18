Wisconsin and Maryland meet in Big Ten play

Maryland (3-0) at Wisconsin (2-1), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Wisconsin by 10. Against the spread: Wisconsin 1-2, Maryland 1-2.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Wisconsin Offense

Overall: 332.7 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 196 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 136.7 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (89th)

Wisconsin Defense

Overall: 270.7 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 224.3 yards per game (89th)

Rushing: 46.3 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 16 points per game (40th)

Maryland Offense

Overall: 382.7 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 266 yards per game (38th)

Rushing: 116.7 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 34.3 points per game (54th)

Maryland Defense

Overall: 302 yards per game (48th in FBS)

Passing: 199.3 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 102.7 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 11 points per game (20th)

Maryland ranks 112th in third down percentage, converting 32.6% of the time. Wisconsin ranks 11th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 22.6%.

Wisconsin ranks 97th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Maryland’s 3rd-ranked +6 margin.

Maryland ranks 113th in the FBS averaging 68.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Wisconsin’s 20th-ranked 35 per-game average.

Wisconsin is 76th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 85.7% of trips. Maryland’s red zone defense ranks 2nd at 42.9%.

Wisconsin is 18th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:44.

Team leaders

Wisconsin

Passing: Danny O’Neil, 520 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs, 73 completion percentage

Rushing: Dilin Jones, 134 yards on 29 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jayden Ballard, 141 yards on 6 catches, 2 TDs

Maryland

Passing: Malik Washington, 773 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 62 completion percentage

Rushing: DeJuan Williams, 121 yards on 32 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Shaleak Knotts, 196 yards on 11 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Wisconsin lost 38-14 to Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 13. O’Neil passed for 117 yards on 11-of-17 attempts (64.7%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. Darrion Dupree carried the ball seven times for 26 yards, adding three receptions for 13 yards. Ballard had one reception for 41 yards and one touchdown.

Maryland beat Towson 44-17 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Washington threw for 261 yards on 16-of-22 attempts (72.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. Iverson Howard had 60 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one reception for two yards. Octavian Smith Jr. had four receptions for 103 yards.

Next game

Wisconsin plays at No. 21 Michigan on Oct. 4. Maryland hosts Washington on Oct. 4.

By The Associated Press