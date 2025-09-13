Brendan Sorsby throws for 5 TDs in the first quarter and Cincinnati routs Northwestern State 70-0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Brendan Sorsby threw for five touchdowns — all in the first quarter — and he ran for a 23-yard score to help Cincinnati beat Northwestern State 70-0 on Saturday.

Cincinnati’s 10 touchdowns tied a program record, and the 70 points were the second-most in the modern era, trailing 72 against Austin Peay in 2011.

Backup quarterback Brady Lichtenberg took over the Cincinnati offense midway through the second quarter. Lichtenberg connected with Cyrus Allen for the sixth touchdown pass in the first half for a 56-0 lead.

Cincinnati had 449 yards of offense in the first half, compared to just 45 for Northwestern State. The Bearcats also had a 21-3 edge in first downs by halftime.

Sorsby finished 15 of 15 for 253 yards for Cincinnati (2-1). His longest touchdown pass was a 55-yarder to Caleb Goodie on the first play of the drive. Sorsby became the first Bearcat to throw five touchdowns in a quarter or a half.

Sophomore Isaiah Johnson and tied end Joe Royer each had two touchdown receptions for Cincinnati.

Northwestern State (1-2), which snapped a 20-game losing streak with a win over Alcorn State on August 28, agreed to play two 10-minute quarters in the second half. They lost to Minnesota last week 66-0.

“Our guys did exactly what we needed them to do,” Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said. “We talked about our standards for practice and out standards of play for the game. Human nature can creep in and say we’re playing a team that is not as talented as we are. Our guys did not do that. They came out focused and executed the game plan.

“It is going to be a fun week watching film,” Satterfield said. “A lot of guys got to play that are on the scout team were out there making plays. Ben Blevens comes to mind. The guys love to see those guys making plays.”

The takeaway

Cincinnati set a program record with seven passing touchdowns, capped by Samaj Jones’ connection with Johnson from 42-yards out with five minutes left in the fourth. The three quarterbacks combined for 362 yards.

The Demons were held to six first downs and 102 total yards.

Hot hand

Sorsby is the second Cincinnati quarterback to complete 15 passes in 15 tries. Gunner Keel also did it in 2015.

Godfather out

Two-time All-American nose tackle Dontay Corleone sat out with an ankle sprain for Cincinnati. “He’s progressing,” Satterfield said. “He had a good week this week.”

Up next

Cincinnati has a week off before traveling to Lawrence, Kansas to face the Jayhawks for its Big 12 opener on Sept. 27

Northwestern State will play at Prairie View on Sept. 20.

By GARY SCHATZ

Associated Press