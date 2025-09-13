Ethan Loss returns the second-half kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown and Butler beats Hanover 16-7

HANOVER, Ind. (AP) — Ethan Loss returned the second-half kickoff for a 90-yard touchdown and Butler beat Division III-member Hanover 16-7 on Saturday.

Butler (2-1) leads the series with Hanover (0-2) 23-1-1, with the first meeting coming in 1887. Last season, Butler passed for three touchdowns and added four on the ground in a 53-0 win over Hanover.

Loss also had four catches for 68 yards against Hanover. He was coming off a career-high 106 yards receiving last week against Truman State — the first 100-yard game of his Butler career.

Jarrin Alley threw for 178 yards with an interception for Butler. Gabe Passini rushed for 55 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown for a 10-7 lead at the break.

Eian Roudebush threw for 109 yards with a touchdown for Hanover. Don Dunning rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries. Curbrian Shelby added 59 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Butler held Hanover to just 12 first downs and 158 total yards.

It was the second win for coach Kevin Lynch — both at Butler and as a head coach. He was hired in December after serving as Ball State’s offensive play caller last year.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football