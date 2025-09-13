Lamson leads Montana State 41-7 lambaste of San Diego, accounting for 4 TDS

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Lamson accounted for 314 total yards and four touchdowns and No. 6 FCS Montana State wore out San Diego 41-7 on Saturday.

Lamson threw for 293 yards on 23-for-26 passing and threw three touchdowns and ran for 21 yards and a score. He reached halftime with a 201 yards passing going 16 of 19. He threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Taco Dowler for a 7-0 lead on the the Bobcats’ first drive.

Lamson’s 17-yard touchdown pass to Adam Jones with 6:32 left before halftime made it 17-0. With 22 seconds left before the break, Lamson ran it into the end zone from the 24 to extend the Bobcats’ (1-2) margin to 24-0.

After taking the ball to start the third quarter, Lamson completed all five of his pass attempts for 66 yards, and the eight-play, 75-yard drive ended with his 16-yard touchdown pass to Dowler. Julius Davis’ 17-yard touchdown run with 5:41 left in the third made it 38-0.

San Diego (1-2) scored when Dom Nankil threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Josh Heverly with 12:59 left. Nankil threw for 124 yards.

