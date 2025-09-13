Kelly, Ashley help Ball State give Uremovich 1st win as Cardinals coach with narrow win over UNH

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Qua Ashley rushed for a career-high 154 yards including two touchdowns and combined with Kiael Kelly for Ball State’s final points in a 34-29 victory over New Hampshire for Mike Uremovich’s first win as the Cardinals’ coach Saturday.

Kelley threw for 105 yards and two scores with an interception and rushed for 101 yards and another TD.

Kelly’s 27-yard pass to Ashley gave Ball State (1-2) a 34-21 lead with 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

UNH (2-1) rallied behind two Nick Reed field goals, including a career-long 52-yarder, and Justice Akinmoladun’s sack for a safety but the Wildcats couldn’t get past midfield on their final drive.

Matt Vezza was 25 of 44 for 249 yards passing and a TD and rushed for 78 yards and another score for New Hampshire, ranked No. 24 in the FCS coaches poll.

Ball State led 28-21 at halftime after the teams combined for 521 of the game’s 801 yards of offense.

Ashley scored on 43- and 72-yard runs for a 21-14 lead. Vezza tied it with a 2-yard run with under two minutes left before Kelly threw to Kameron Anthony for a 10-yard score with 20 seconds remaining in the half.

Uremovich was head coach at Butler before taking the Cardinals job.

___

