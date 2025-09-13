Hayden Johnson throws 3 TD passes and Lehigh tops Duquesne 35-21 in inaugural matchup

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hayden Johnson threw three touchdown passes and Lehigh defeated Duquesne 35-21 on Saturday.

It was the first meeting between the two Pennsylvania schools that have both been playing football since the late 19th century.

Despite twice falling behind by 14 points in the second half, Duquesne trailed only 28-21 early in the fourth quarter after Logan Kushner’s 1-yard touchdown run finished off a 14-play, 83-yard drive.

On Lehigh’s ensuing possession, 15- and 19-yard runs by Luke Yoder helped set up Aaron Crossley’s 1-yard run that capped the scoring midway through the period.

The Dukes reached the red zone on their next possession but Tyler Ochojski strip-sacked Duquesne quarterback Tyler Riddell and Dillon Sheehan recovered to wrap up the win.

Johnson threw first-half touchdown passes to Garrett Guess for 13 yards and 54 yards to Geoffrey Jamiel. In between those scores, Duquesne got an 8-yard touchdown pass from Riddell to Daniel Tarabrella.

A week after the Mountain Hawks (3-0, No. 12 in FCS coaches poll) gained 286 yards rushing in a 28-10 victory over Sacred Heart, they had 166 yards on the ground and a total of 390 yards. Jamiel had 95 yards receiving.

Riddell threw for 211 yards with two touchdowns and Joey Isabella had 153 receiving yards, including a 66-yard touchdown for the Dukes (1-2).

