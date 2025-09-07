No. 21 Texas Tech hosts Oregon State in Week 3

Oregon State (0-2) at No. 21 Texas Tech (2-0), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 604.5 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 342.5 yards per game (11th)

Rushing: 262.0 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 64.5 points per game (2nd)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 202.0 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 144.0 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 58.0 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 10.5 points per game (25th)

Oregon State Offense

Overall: 420.5 yards per game (54th in FBS)

Passing: 318.0 yards per game (18th)

Rushing: 102.5 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (103rd)

Oregon State Defense

Overall: 337.0 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 177.5 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 159.5 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 35.0 points per game (120th)

Both teams struggle defensively on third down. Texas Tech ranks 10th in the FBS, allowing opponents to convert 20.7% of third downs. Oregon State ranks 5th, conceding on 14.3% of third downs.

Oregon State is 118th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Texas Tech’s 25th-ranked +2 margin.

Texas Tech ranks 126th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:12, compared to Oregon State’s 28th-ranked average of 33:32.

Team leaders

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 459 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 73.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Hill, 205 yards on 24 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Reginald Virgil, 106 yards on 9 catches, 3 TDs

Oregon State

Passing: Maalik Murphy, 615 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Anthony Hankerson, 178 yards on 40 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Trent Walker, 235 yards on 16 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Texas Tech won 62-14 over Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Morton threw for 258 yards on 18-of-26 attempts (69.2%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Hill had 127 rushing yards on 16 carries. Coy Eakin put up 59 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Oregon State lost 36-27 to Fresno State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Murphy threw for 371 yards on 31-of-48 attempts (64.6%) with four touchdowns and two interceptions. Hankerson had 136 rushing yards on 25 carries. Tastean Reddicks recorded 158 yards on 11 catches.

Next game

Texas Tech plays at Utah on Sept. 20. Oregon State plays at Oregon on Sept. 20.

By The Associated Press