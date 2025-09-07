Troy takes on Memphis

Memphis (2-0) at Troy (1-1), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Troy Offense

Overall: 358.5 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 183.5 yards per game (102nd)

Rushing: 175.0 yards per game (58th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (76th)

Troy Defense

Overall: 282.5 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 190.0 yards per game (62nd)

Rushing: 92.5 yards per game (37th)

Scoring: 23.5 points per game (83rd)

Memphis Offense

Overall: 416.5 yards per game (59th in FBS)

Passing: 197.5 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 219.0 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 41.5 points per game (31st)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 310.5 yards per game (61st in FBS)

Passing: 227.0 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 83.5 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 13.0 points per game (38th)

Troy ranks 90th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.1% of the time. Memphis ranks 22nd on offense, converting on 52.6% of third downs.

Memphis ranks 25th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Troy ranks 135th in the FBS averaging 98.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Memphis’ 68th-ranked 50.0 per-game average.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Memphis ranks 90th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:10, compared to Troy’s 1st-ranked average of 42:00.

Team leaders

Troy

Passing: Will Crowder, 367 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 262 yards on 39 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Tray Taylor, 97 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 395 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 79.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Lewis, 149 yards on 19 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jamari Hawkins, 121 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Troy fell to Clemson 27-16 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Crowder threw for 223 yards on 19-of-31 attempts (61.3%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. Meadows had 76 rushing yards on 16 carries. Taylor put up 69 yards on four catches with one touchdown.

Memphis beat Georgia State 38-16 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Lewis threw for 196 yards on 16-of-20 attempts (80.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 68 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sutton Smith had 74 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 43 yards. Hawkins recorded 79 yards on three catches.

Next game

Troy plays at Buffalo on Sept. 20. Memphis hosts Arkansas on Sept. 20.

By The Associated Press