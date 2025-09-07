Troy takes on Memphis
Memphis (2-0) at Troy (1-1), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT.
How to watch: ESPNU
Key stats
Troy Offense
Overall: 358.5 yards per game (87th in FBS)
Passing: 183.5 yards per game (102nd)
Rushing: 175.0 yards per game (58th)
Scoring: 27.0 points per game (76th)
Troy Defense
Overall: 282.5 yards per game (47th in FBS)
Passing: 190.0 yards per game (62nd)
Rushing: 92.5 yards per game (37th)
Scoring: 23.5 points per game (83rd)
Memphis Offense
Overall: 416.5 yards per game (59th in FBS)
Passing: 197.5 yards per game (87th)
Rushing: 219.0 yards per game (33rd)
Scoring: 41.5 points per game (31st)
Memphis Defense
Overall: 310.5 yards per game (61st in FBS)
Passing: 227.0 yards per game (93rd)
Rushing: 83.5 yards per game (31st)
Scoring: 13.0 points per game (38th)
Troy ranks 90th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 39.1% of the time. Memphis ranks 22nd on offense, converting on 52.6% of third downs.
Memphis ranks 25th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.
Troy ranks 135th in the FBS averaging 98.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Memphis’ 68th-ranked 50.0 per-game average.
Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.
Memphis ranks 90th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:10, compared to Troy’s 1st-ranked average of 42:00.
Team leaders
Troy
Passing: Will Crowder, 367 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.0 completion percentage
Rushing: Tae Meadows, 262 yards on 39 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Tray Taylor, 97 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs
Memphis
Passing: Brendon Lewis, 395 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 79.2 completion percentage
Rushing: Lewis, 149 yards on 19 carries, 2 TDs
Receiving: Jamari Hawkins, 121 yards on 6 catches, 0 TDs
Last game
Troy fell to Clemson 27-16 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Crowder threw for 223 yards on 19-of-31 attempts (61.3%) with one touchdown and three interceptions. Meadows had 76 rushing yards on 16 carries. Taylor put up 69 yards on four catches with one touchdown.
Memphis beat Georgia State 38-16 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Lewis threw for 196 yards on 16-of-20 attempts (80.0%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 68 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sutton Smith had 74 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding four receptions for 43 yards. Hawkins recorded 79 yards on three catches.
Next game
Troy plays at Buffalo on Sept. 20. Memphis hosts Arkansas on Sept. 20.
By The Associated Press