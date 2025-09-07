No. 6 Georgia visits No. 15 Tennessee

No. 6 Georgia (2-0) at No. 15 Tennessee (2-0), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Georgia by 7.5. Against the spread: Georgia 0-2, Tennessee 2-0.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Georgia Offense

Overall: 454.5 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 240.0 yards per game (60th)

Rushing: 214.5 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (41st)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 201.5 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 140.0 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 61.5 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 6.5 points per game (9th)

Tennessee Offense

Overall: 605.0 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 352.5 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 252.5 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 58.5 points per game (4th)

Tennessee Defense

Overall: 296.5 yards per game (53rd in FBS)

Passing: 220.5 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 76.0 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (74th)

Georgia ranks 16th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 21.4% of third downs.

Tennessee is 84th in the FBS averaging 55.0 penalty yards per game, compared to Georgia’s 3rd-ranked 19.5 per-game average.

Georgia is 5th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 50.0% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 417 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Frazier, 116 yards on 25 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Zachariah Branch, 112 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Tennessee

Passing: Joey Aguilar, 535 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 66.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Star Thomas, 161 yards on 24 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Chris Brazzell II, 187 yards on 14 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Georgia won 28-6 over Austin Peay on Saturday, Sept. 6. Stockton threw for 227 yards on 26-of-34 attempts (76.5%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Frazier had 69 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 15 yards. Colbie Young had seven receptions for 76 yards.

Tennessee won 72-17 over East Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Aguilar led Tennessee with 288 yards on 23-of-31 passing (74.2%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Thomas carried the ball 12 times for 69 yards and scored three touchdowns. Brazzell recorded 125 yards on nine catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Georgia hosts Alabama on Sept. 27. Tennessee hosts UAB on Sept. 20.

By The Associated Press