Florida International matches up against Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic (1-1) at Florida International (1-1), Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Florida International Offense

Overall: 373.0 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 191.0 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 182.0 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring: 21.0 points per game (103rd)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 377.5 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 220.5 yards per game (88th)

Rushing: 157.0 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 21.5 points per game (74th)

Florida Atlantic Offense

Overall: 453.5 yards per game (37th in FBS)

Passing: 318.5 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 135.0 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 31.5 points per game (55th)

Florida Atlantic Defense

Overall: 338.0 yards per game (83rd in FBS)

Passing: 247.5 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 90.5 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (97th)

Florida Atlantic ranks 134th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin.

Florida Atlantic is 101st in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 75.0% of trips. Florida International’s red zone defense ranks 50th at 77.8%.

Team leaders

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 314 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 149 yards on 26 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Eric Nelson, 56 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Florida Atlantic

Passing: Caden Veltkamp, 537 yards, 6 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Gemari Sands, 127 yards on 19 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Easton Messer, 149 yards on 19 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Florida International was beaten by Penn State 34-0 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Jenkins led Florida International with 127 yards on 15-of-28 passing (53.6%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Owens carried the ball 15 times for 78 yards. JoJo Stone put up 27 yards on one catch.

Florida Atlantic beat Florida A&M 56-14 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Veltkamp led Florida Atlantic with 309 yards on 27-of-39 passing (69.2%) for five touchdowns and no interceptions. Sands had 83 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding five receptions for 28 yards. Messer put up 62 yards on four catches.

Next game

Florida International hosts Delaware on Sept. 20. Florida Atlantic hosts Memphis on Sept. 27.

By The Associated Press