USC hosts Georgia Southern in Week 2

Georgia Southern (0-1) at USC (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: USC by 28.5. Against the spread: USC 1-0, Georgia Southern 0-1.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

USC Offense

Overall: 597.0 yards per game (7th in FBS)

Passing: 364.0 yards per game (10th)

Rushing: 233.0 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 73.0 points per game (1st)

USC Defense

Overall: 224.0 yards per game (32nd in FBS)

Passing: 159.0 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 233.0 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 13.0 points per game (53rd)

Georgia Southern Offense

Overall: 242.0 yards per game (120th in FBS)

Passing: 158.0 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 84.0 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 14.0 points per game (105th)

Georgia Southern Defense

Overall: 527.0 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 176.0 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 84.0 yards per game (134th)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (124th)

Georgia Southern ranks 129th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 60.0% of the time. USC ranks 2nd on offense, converting on 85.7% of third downs.

Both teams have a +2 turnover margin to rank 11th in the FBS.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Georgia Southern ranks 129th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 21:59.

Team leaders

USCPassing: Jayden Maiava, 295 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 83.3 completion percentageRushing: King Miller, 80 yards on 4 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Makai Lemon, 90 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Georgia Southern

Passing: JC French, 158 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 60.7 completion percentage

Rushing: OJ Arnold, 41 yards on 9 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Camden Brown, 55 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

Last game

USC won 73-13 over Missouri State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Maiava led USC with 295 yards on 15-of-18 passing (83.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball two times for 9 yards and one rushing touchdown. Miller had 80 rushing yards on four carries and one touchdown. Lemon put up 90 yards on seven catches.

Georgia Southern fell 42-14 to Fresno State on Saturday, Aug. 30. French threw for 158 yards on 17-of-28 attempts (60.7%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Arnold carried the ball nine times for 41 yards. Brown had four receptions for 55 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

USC plays at Purdue on Sept. 13. Georgia Southern hosts Jacksonville State on Sept. 13.

By The Associated Press