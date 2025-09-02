No. 20 Ole Miss visits Kentucky in SEC action

No. 20 Ole Miss (1-0) at Kentucky (1-0), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Ole Miss by 10. Against the spread: Ole Miss 1-0, Kentucky 0-1.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Ole Miss Offense

Overall: 695.0 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 400.0 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 295.0 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 63.0 points per game (5th)

Ole Miss Defense

Overall: 260.0 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 69.0 yards per game (8th)

Rushing: 295.0 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (20th)

Kentucky Offense

Overall: 305.0 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 85.0 yards per game (131st)

Rushing: 220.0 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (74th)

Kentucky Defense

Overall: 329.0 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 270.0 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 220.0 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 16.0 points per game (66th)

Kentucky is 10th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 13.3% of the time. Kentucky ranks 37th on offense, converting on 53.3% of third downs.

Kentucky is 25th in the FBS averaging 30.0 penalty yards per game.

Kentucky leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100.0% of trips.

Team leaders

Ole MissPassing: Austin Simmons, 341 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 64.5 completion percentageRushing: Kewan Lacy, 108 yards on 16 carries, 3 TDsReceiving: Harrison Wallace III, 130 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Kentucky

Passing: Zach Calzada, 85 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 43.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Dante Dowdell, 129 yards on 14 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Josh Kattus, 43 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Ole Miss won 63-7 over Georgia State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Simmons led Ole Miss with 341 yards on 20-of-31 passing (64.5%) for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Lacy carried the ball 16 times for 108 yards and scored three touchdowns. Wallace put up 130 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Kentucky defeated Toledo 24-16 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Calzada threw for 85 yards on 10-of-23 attempts (43.5%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 10 times for 14 yards and one rushing touchdown. Dowdell had 129 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for -1 yards. Kattus had three receptions for 43 yards.

Next game

Ole Miss hosts Arkansas. Kentucky hosts Eastern Michigan.

