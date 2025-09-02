Washington State squares off against San Diego State in Week 2

San Diego State (1-0) at Washington State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 10:15 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Washington State by 1.5. Against the spread: Washington State 0-1, San Diego State 1-0.

How to watch: The CW

Key stats

Washington State Offense

Overall: 211 yards per game (129th in FBS)

Passing: 208 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 3 yards per game (136th)

Scoring: 13 points per game (112th)

Washington State Defense

Overall: 221 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 33 yards per game (1st)

Rushing: 3 yards per game (107th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (38th)

San Diego State Offense

Overall: 453 yards per game (40th in FBS)

Passing: 227 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 226 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 42 points per game (31st)

San Diego State Defense

Overall: 95 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 46 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 226 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 0 points per game (1st)

Washington State ranks 114th in third down percentage, converting 25% of the time. San Diego State ranks 24th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 20%.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

Washington State is 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:46, compared to San Diego State’s 9th-ranked average of 36:42.

Team leaders

Washington StatePassing: Jaxon Potter, 208 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 76.7 completion percentageRushing: Kirby Vorhees, 19 yards on 6 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Tony Freeman, 64 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

San Diego State

Passing: Jayden Denegal, 208 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 52.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Lucky Sutton, 100 yards on 22 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jacob Bostick, 56 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Washington State won 13-10 over Idaho on Saturday, Aug. 30. Potter passed for 208 yards on 23-of-30 attempts (76.7%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Vorhees had 19 rushing yards on six carries, adding five receptions for 18 yards. Freeman had seven receptions for 64 yards.

San Diego State won 42-0 over Stony Brook on Thursday, Aug. 28. Denegal led San Diego State with 208 yards on 13-of-25 passing (52.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. Sutton carried the ball 22 times for 100 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for five yards. Bostick put up 56 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Washington State plays at North Texas on Sept. 13. San Diego State hosts California on Sept. 20.

By The Associated Press