Reggie Graff leads Utah Tech to a 20-9 victory over Northern Iowa

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Reggie Graff accounted for 213 yards of offense and a touchdown to lead Utah Tech to a 20-9 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday night.

Graff had 24 carries for 103 yards rushing and completed 12 of 22 passes for 110 yards that included a 5-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Thomason just before halftime to give Utah Tech (1-3) a 7-6 halftime edge.

Asa Chatman, who finished with 97 yards rushing on 12 carries, broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter to stretch the Trailblazers’ lead to 14-6.

Ilya Uvaydov kicked field goals from 23 and 28 yards that capped long drives for the Trailblazers.

Matthew Schecklman completed 18 of 31 passes for 160 yards for Northern Iowa. Max Bartachek made field goals from 46, 26 and 23 yards for the Panthers.

Northern Iowa was held to 47 yards rushing and finished with 207 yards of offense compared to Utah Tech’s 239 yards on the ground and 349 overall.

