Marburger, UTRGV dominate NAIA-member Texas Wesleyan in 61-13 win

Eddie Lee Marburger threw for 223 yards and a touchdown and six-different UTRGV ball carriers reached the end zone and the Vaqueros beat NAIA-member Texas Wesleyan 61-13 on Saturday.

Broderick Taylor, Fabian Garcia, Marburger, TJ Dement, Brennan Carroll and Djouvensky Schlenbaker led the rushing parade for UTRGV (4-0). The Vaqueors gained 283 yards on the ground on 41 carries.

In the pass game, Xayvion Noland had five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. UTRGV led 40-0 at halftime. In their last two weeks against NAIA opposition, UTRGV has outscored the opposition 141-13.

Jaiden Jones scored Texas Wesleyan’s first touchdown with a 65-yard pick-6 of UTRGV backup Aidan Jakobsohn to make it 47-7 with 2:04 left in the third quarter.

Ashton Mitchell-Johnson’s 1-yard run 10 seconds into the fourth quarter made it 47-13 after the point-after attempt failed.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football