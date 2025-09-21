Earle’s 6-touchdown performance pushes Abilene Christian over Austin Peay 45-31

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Stone Earle threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more as Abilene Christian beat Austin Peay 45-31 on Saturday.

Abilene Christian built a 24-3 halftime lead, striking first in the opening quarter and stacking 17 more in the second. Austin Peay closed within 31-24 in a fourth-quarter surge, but Earle answered with two late scores to keep the Wildcats in front.

Stone went 30 of 42 for 339 yards with four touchdowns and one interception and added 46 rushing yards with scoring runs of 35 and four. Raydrian Baltrip caught six passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Dallas Dudley had 12 receptions for 92 yards and a score, and Jed Castles added a 24-yard touchdown. Abilene Christian finished 4 of 5 in the red zone and held the ball for 38:01.

Chris Parson kept the Governors competitive with 330 yards passing and two touchdowns on 24 of 39 plus two short rushing scores. Jackson Head made seven catches for 132 yards and a touchdown and Jaden Robinson added seven for 114 and a score. Austin Peay went 4 of 4 in the red zone but lost three fumbles that turned into 14 Abilene Christian points.

