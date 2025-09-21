Jacob Clark accounts for 5 TDs to help Missouri State rout UT Martin 42-10

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jacob Clark threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores to lead Missouri State to a 42-10 rout of UT Martin on Saturday night.

Clark ran for a 7- and 4-yard touchdown in the first quarter and then threw a pair of short-yardage TD passes sandwiched between the first and second quarters. His 17-yard touchdown pass to Dash Luke, who finished with nine receptions for 110 yards, just before halftime made it 35-0. Clark was 20-of-28 passing for 271 yards.

Shomari Lawrence broke loose on a 50-yard touchdown to stretch the lead to 42-0 early in the third quarter for Missouri State (2-2). Lawrence carried eight times for 65 yards.

Jase Bauer completed 19 of 27 passes for 122 yards for UT Martin (0-4). Thomas Ansley scored on a 1-yard run late for the Skyhawks.

UT Martin was held to just 71 yards rushing, finished with 221 and committed three turnovers.

