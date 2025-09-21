Amari Odom accounts for 2 early touchdowns and Kennesaw State holds off Arkansas State 28-21

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Amari Odom ran for one touchdown and threw for another, both in the first quarter, and Kennesaw State went on to defeat Arkansas State 28-21 on Saturday night.

Odom rolled up 409 total yards, passing for 308 yards and adding 101 on the ground.

In the first quarter, Odom connected with Garland Benyard on a 54-yard touchdown pass and later in the quarter added a 14-yard scoring run as the Owls scored on their first three possessions.

The Red Wolves rallied with a touchdown pass by Jaylen Raynor in the second quarter and a TD run by Raynor early in the third to get within 21-14, but the Owls answered with a 56-yard drive that ended with Coleman Bennett’s 10-yard touchdown run.

Again, Arkansas State drew within seven points at 28-21 when Raynor hit Kenyon Clay for a 6-yard touchdown pass with 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Red Wolves gained a total of 18 yards on their three remaining possessions.

Raynor threw for 226 yards, but the Red Wolves (1-3) were held to 92 yards rushing.

Benyard had six catches for 114 yards for the Owls (2-2), who had 497 yards of total offense.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football