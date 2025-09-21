Wright scores twice to help lead Western Kentucky to 31-16 win over Nevada

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — La’Vell Wright ran for two scores, Maverick McIvor threw for 216 yards and Western Kentucky took control in the fourth quarter and beat Nevada 31-16 on Saturday.

Down 13-10, the Hilltoppers (3-1) began their rally at the beginning of the fourth, going on a nine-play, 85-yard drive that ended when George Hart III ran it in from 8 yards out with 11:32 left.

Wright also scored from the 8 to end a five-and-a-half minute drive that lasted 14 plays and spanned 87 yards for 24-13 lead with 1:49 left.

Nevada (1-3) got a field goal with 29 seconds left when Joe McFadden connected from 22 yards. However, the Wolfpack’s on-side kick was gathered by Western Kentucky’s Matthew Henry who returned it 50 yards for the final margin.

Chubba Purdy threw for 165 yards and ran for 60 yards and a touchdown for Nevada.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football