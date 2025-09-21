Albany secures 13-10 win over Cornell with Uga’s touchdown and Estes’ interception

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jojo Uga scored the first touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, and Jayden Estes had an interception with 1:33 remaining for Albany in a 13-10 win over Cornell in their Coastal Athletic Conference season opener on Saturday night.

Uga’s 43-yard touchdown run came with 6:09 remaining. He rushed for 126 yards on 18 attempts.

Cornell scored its first touchdown on the following possession, from a six-yard pass from quarterback Devin Page to Ryder Kurtz with 3:38 remaining.

Cornell had the ball at midfield at the two-minute warning and completed another pass to put the offense on Albany’s 37-yard line. Page underthrew the ball, and Estes picked it off to secure the Great Danes’ (1-3) first win of the season.

Page was 8-for-12 for 90 yards.

The only points scored until the final half of the fourth quarter were field goals.

Albany kicker James Bozek hit 32- and a 37-yard field goals, and Cornell’s Alan Zhao made one from 25 yards out.

Albany quarterback Colin Parachek replaced starter Jack Shields in the second half. Parachek was 6-for-11 for 45 yards. Shields passed for 70 yards with one interception.

