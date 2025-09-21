Chris Mosley’s 5 touchdowns propel North Carolina Central over North Carolina A&T 62-20

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Chris Mosley rushed for three touchdowns and caught passes for two more scores to lead North Carolina Central to a 62-20 romp over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Mosley finished with 11 carries for 168 yards and added four receptions for 90 yards.

He scored on runs of 50 and 14 yards in the first quarter to help the Eagles (3-2) take a 17-0 lead. Arthur Rodgers scored on a 1-yard plunge and Mosley teamed up with Walker Harris for a 50-yard touchdown and a 31-14 lead at halftime.

Harris threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Chauncey Spikes and a 30-yarder to Mosley in the third quarter before Rodgers added a 3-yard scoring run for a 52-14 advantage.

Mosley’s 75-yard touchdown run was the lone score in the fourth.

Harris completed 22 of 29 for 380 yards. Rodgers carried 12 times for 149 of the Eagles’ 366 rushing yards. Nasim Cosby had six receptions for 117 yards.

Kevin White totaled 232 yards on 10-for-16 passing for the Aggies (1-3). He threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Warren in the second quarter before rushing for a 2-yard score. Tim Alderman scored on a 21-yard fumble return in the final quarter.

