Hawkins runs for 4 TDs including game-winner and North Texas survives Army’s big rally for 45-38 win

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Caleb Hawkins rushed for four touchdowns including the game-winner in overtime and North Texas beat Army 45-38 on Saturday in an American Conference opener.

Hawkins’ 3-yard score put the Mean Green in front and Army (1-2, 0-2) failed to counter after Dewayne Coleman, who took over at quarterback in the second quarter after Cale Hellums had three turnovers, left with an apparent leg injury on the Black Knights’ second OT play. Hellums reentered the game and reached the UNT 9 before an incomplete fourth-down pass.

Army had a chance to win in regulation after Coleman threw a 68-yard TD pass to Brady Anderson with three minutes left and the Black Knights’ recovered a fumble on the first play after a failed onside kick. Army reached the UNT 6 with a first down but had to settle for a tying field goal with nine seconds remaining.

Hellums lost two fumbles and was intercepted in the first half before Coleman took over with the Black Knights trailing 21-7 midway through the second quarter.

Hawkins’ third TD run was a 21-yarder with nine minutes left for a 38-28 lead. He finished with 99 yards on 14 carries. Makenzie McGill II added 101 yards on 19 carries with a TD. Drew Mestemaker was 26-of-36 passing for 249 yards and a TD.

Coleman was 6-of-11 passing for 101 yards and two scores and rushed for 117 yards on 23 carries and another touchdown. Hayden Reed rushed for 113 yards and a score on 23 carries and Briggs Bartosh had 99 yards including a 75-yard score.

UNT is 4-0 for the first time since 2018. Army won all eight of its conference games last season.

