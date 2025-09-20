Drones, Hokies roll to 38-6 win over Wofford View Photo

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kyron Drones threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns and also rushed for two scores to lead Virginia Tech to a 38-6 victory over Wofford on Saturday.

Drones completed 27 of 32 passes for the Hokies (1-3), who were playing their first game since the university administration fired coach Brent Pry on Sept. 14. Philip Montgomery, the Hokies’ offensive coordinator, is serving as the head coach for the remainder of the season.

The Hokies jumped out to a 21-0 first-half lead and never looked back against the FCS Terriers (0-4). Drones completed passes to seven receivers in the first half — 11 for the game — and threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to Devin Alves and 18 yards to Ayden Greene on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter.

Behind Drones, who scored on two short runs in the second half, the Hokies finished with a season-high 461 yards.

Jayden Whitaker threw for 142 yards, with an interception for the Terriers, who finished with just 141 yards.

The takeaway

Wofford: The Terriers had lost three close games to start the season, but were never in this one. They now hope for better outcomes when they start Southern Conference play in two weeks.

Virginia Tech: A program now in transition, the Hokies dominated in every statistical category as expected and took a small step toward salvaging what has been a disappointing season. They open conference play Saturday at NC State.

Up next

Wofford hosts Western Carolina on Oct. 4

Virginia Tech plays at NC State on Saturday.

By JIMMY ROBERTSON

Associated Press