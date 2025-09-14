McGowan runs for 3 TDs, Boley passes for 2 scores as Kentucky beats E. Michigan 48-23 View Photo

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Seth McGowan rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns, Cutter Boley threw two touchdown passes in his first start of the season, and Kentucky to a 48-23 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.

Boley replaced Zach Calzada, who started Kentucky’s first two games but injured his right shoulder late in the fourth quarter of last Saturday’s 30-23 loss to No. 17 Mississippi. Boley was 12-of-21 passing for 240 and threw touchdowns of 3 and 4 yards to tight ends Willie Rodriquez and Josh Kattus.

“We had a lot of fun out there tonight,” Boley said. “I’ve prepared every week as if I’m the starter, and I’ve just maxed out my preparation to make sure I’m as comfortable as I can be when I get in there.”

Noah Kim kept the Eagles (0-3) close for a half. He threw for 330 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown to Terry Lockett Jr. with 1:36 left in the first half and rushed for a 5-yard score with 58 seconds left in the game.

Boley’s previous start was in last year’s finale against Louisville, a 41-14 loss where he was intercepted twice and left the game with a head injury. The sophomore from Lexington responded with a solid performance, not taking a sack and completing passes to seven different receivers.

“I thought he did a really good job for his second start. I thought his awareness was pretty good and did a good job of managing the game,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said.

The takeaway

Eastern Michigan: The Eagles had no trouble moving the ball, compiling 461 total yards. But they turned over the ball on downs three times, once at the Kentucky 21, and had to settle for Kessinger field goals of 38, 37 and 50 yards.

Kentucky: The passing game struggled the first two games, especially on long attempts. Calzada had thrown for just 272 yards, completing 46% of his passes with no touchdowns. Boley, making his second career start, completed eight passes of 15 or more yards. Four of those were for over 30 yards.

A not-so-good first for EMU

Eastern Michigan came into the weekend one of 22 teams that had not committed a turnover this season. That streak ended on the first play of the game when Terhyon Nichols tipped a Kim pass and Daveren Rayner intercepted it at the Eagles 35 and returned it to the 10. McGowan scored two plays later on a 4-yard run.

Balancing act

The Eagles rushing defense ranked 133rd in the nation, giving up 311 yards on the ground. Kentucky opted for a balanced offensive attack, totaling 492 yards – 252 on the ground and 240 through the air. McGowan scored on runs of 4, 12 and 8 yards. Freshman Jason Patterson ran for 80 yards and scored his first career touchdown on a 6-yard run.

Up Next

Eastern Michigan: The Eagles host Louisiana next Saturday.

Kentucky: The Wildcats have a bye week next Saturday before traveling to South Carolina on Sept. 27.

