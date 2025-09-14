Graves, North Carolina A&T bury Hampton 33-30 in 2OT win to end 12-game skid

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Wesley Graves ran for 87 yards on 18 carries and his lone touchdown on a 5-yard run gave North Carolina A&T a 33-30 double-overtime win over Hampton on Saturday in a Coastal Athletic Association opener for both teams.

The win ended North Carolina A&T’s 12-game losing streak. Prior to Saturday, the Aggies last win occurred on Sept. 7, 2024 when it beat Division-II member Winston-Salem, 27-20 in overtime.

Andrew Brown kicked a 37-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in regulation for the Aggies (1-2, 1-0) to knot the score at 20-apiece to force overtime.

Noah Sanders gave North Carolina A&T a 27-20 lead on a 1-yard run. On its first play in overtime, Hampton evened the score when Isaiah Freeman threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Khaioz Watford. On their next possession, Brett Starling kicked a 42-yard field goal to put the Pirates (1-2, 0-1) up 30-27.

Grave’s game winner for the Aggies ended a five-play drive.

Freeman threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 129 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown to lead Hampton.

