UT Rio Grande Valley scores 10 TDs in 80-0 win over NAIA-member Langston

EDINBURG, TX (AP) — UT Rio Grande Valley opened its inaugural football season with a historic performance, rolling past Langston 80-0 on Saturday.

The Vaqueros (3-0) scored their first defensive touchdown in program history when Elijah Graham returned an interception for a score in the first quarter, helping build a 21-0 lead.

By halftime, UTRGV was up 52-0, fueled by efficient passing from Eddie Lee Marburger and Aidan Jakobsohn, who combined for five touchdown throws. Xavyion Noland led all receivers with 151 yards and two touchdowns.

UTRGV had 517 yards rushing and averaged 13.3 yards per carry. Djouvensky Schlenbaker’s 66-yard touchdown and Broderick Taylor’s 33-yard scoring run highlighted a backfield that saw 11 different players record carries.

The Vaqueros’ defense force three interceptions and holding Langston (0-2) to 167 total yards and 1.6 yards per rush. Langston quarterback Aden Hooper finished 13 of 32 for 109 yards with three picks.

UTRGV closed the scoring with Taylor’s run early in the fourth before running out the clock with kneel downs, securing a shut out.

