Tarleton State routs Central Arkansas 56-10 in the United Athletic Conference opener for both teams

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw three touchdown passes, Caleb Lewis ran for three more scores and Tarleton State rolled to a 56-10 victory over Central Arkansas on Saturday night in the United Athletic Conference opener for both teams.

Gabalis completed 9 of 14 passes for 171 yards. He threw a pair of scores to Dawson Hearne and one to Marquis Willis to help Tarleton State (4-0, 1-0) stake a 42-7 lead at the break. Gabalis tossed just two passes in the second half.

Lewis finished with 60 yards rushing on 20 carries. Tre Page III added 82 yards on the ground on 18 carries to lead the Texans. James Paige also had a touchdown run.

Luther Richesson completed 12 of 21 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown for Central Arkansas (1-2, 0-1).

The Texans have won all four meeting in the series.

