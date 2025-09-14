Horvath overcomes 3 early turnovers, leads dominant rushing attack in Navy’s 42-23 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Blake Horvath rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown to lead a 369-yard rushing performance from Navy, en route to a 42-23 win over Tulsa on Saturday night.

Horvath opened the game with three consecutive turnovers, leading to a 14-point first quarter deficit.

He was intercepted on the third offensive play of the game, leading to an opening rushing touchdown for Dominic Richardson. He lost a fumble on the next drive, and two drives later, was intercepted again, leading to a Baylor Hayes rushing touchdown.

At that point, Horvath was 1-for-3 with two interceptions and a lost fumble. He went 5-for-7 with a touchdown and 84 yards from that point on.

Alex Tecza and Eli Heidenreich both rushed for 72 yards for Navy (3-0, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Tecza had two touchdowns. Heidenreich and Brandon Chatman had one apiece.

Tulsa (1-2, 0-1) linebacker Ray Coney had a game-high 14 tackles for Tulsa.

MarcAnthony Parker had 11 tackles and two for a loss, along with a half sack for Navy.

Justin Ross had an interception on the penultimate play for Navy, the second of his career.

