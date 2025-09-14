Houser leads East Carolina to 38-0 win at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Katin Houser had 293 passing yards and two touchdowns as East Carolina routed Coastal Carolina, 38-0 on Saturday night.

The Pirates (2-1) have allowed three points across their last two games under first-year defensive coordinator Josh Aldridge. ECU’s defense had five sacks and nine tackles for loss.

A 17-0 lead through three quarters became a blowout in the fourth, with two straight Coastal turnovers that became three straight touchdown drives and brought the clock under four minutes.

The Chanticleers (1-2) had five turnovers on the night, with 14 total points off turnovers for the Pirates.

Parker Jenkins, Mike Wright Jr., and TJ Engleman Jr. each had over 30 rushing yards and scored a touchdown. London Montgomery led with 59 yards on 15 carries.

Anthony Smith hauled in 11 receptions for 136 yards, and Yannick Smith had two touchdown grabs.

Tad Hudson was 19-for-39 with 172 yards and two interceptions for the Chanticleers.

The two teams had only met once before, a 53-29 ECU victory in 2022.

