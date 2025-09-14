Chase Jenkins rushes and passes for scores as Rice wins 38-17 over Prairie View A&M

HOUSTON (AP) — Chase Jenkins completed 10 of his 16 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 124 yards and another score, as Rice defeated Prairie View A&M 38-17 on Saturday night.

After Prairie View scored the first touchdown, the Owls (2-1) scored 31 consecutive points to take a commanding lead early in the third quarter.

Aaron Turner scored on a 52-yard dash to start the second quarter. Jenkins and Landon Ransom-Goelz connected on a 34-yard passing touchdown early in the third quarter.

Drew Devillier took over for Jenkins in the fourth, and threw his first career touchdown pass to Tyson Thompson.

The Panthers scored both the first and last touchdowns of the game. Tevin Carter had one rushing and one passing touchdown, with 65 yards on the ground on 15 attempts.

The two programs have met twice before and Rice has won both games, most recently in 2018.

