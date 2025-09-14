Big first quarter propels South Carolina State over Bethune-Cookman 55-41

ORANGEBURG, SC (AP) — Ryan Stubblefield threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores to help South Carolina State beat Bethune-Cookman 55-41 on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs’ Jayden Sellers recovered a fumble near the goal line and took it to the end zone early as South Carolina State (2-1) rattled off 24 points in the first quarter.

Cam’Ron Ransom completed 20 of 30 passes for 302 yards and four touchdowns for the Wildcats (0-3). He also rushed 11 times for 78 yards and a score.

Stubblefield completed 21 of 35 passes for 286 yards. Jordan Smith had nine receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. KZ Adams and Tyler Smith each added a rushing touchdown. Mason Pickett-Hicks’ 69-yard touchdown run made it 48-27.

Ransom connected with Maleek Huggins for a 52-yard touchdown pass in a 28-point fourth quarter.

