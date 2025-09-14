Marshall coasts by Eastern Kentucky 38-7, gets coach Tony Gibson’s first win

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Carlos Del Rio-Wilson threw two touchdown passes and added 58 yards rushing and a score as Marshall cruised past FCS-member Eastern Kentucky 38-7 on Saturday night.

The Thundering Herd (1-2) picked up their first win under first-year coach Tony Gibson.

After an interception on their opening drive, the Thundering Herd (1-2) scored on four straight possessions to make it 24-0. Adrian Norton added a 30-yard reception for a score with eight seconds before halftime to extend Marshall’s lead to 31-0.

JacQai Long ran for 50 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown for the Thundering Herd. Justin Williams-Thomas also had a touchdown run and catch.

Marshall held Eastern Kentucky (1-2) to just 102 yards of offense.

Jordyn Potts threw a touchdown pass to Jayden West for the Colonels in the third quarter.

