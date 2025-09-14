Clear
Florida A&M pulls away down the stretch, beats Albany State 33-25

By AP News

TALLAHASSEE, FL (AP) — RJ Johnson III threw two touchdown passes and Thad Franklin Jr. added two rushing scores as Florida A&M beat Albany State 33-25 on Saturday.

Johnson led the Rattlers (1-2) to their first win of the season, completing 17 of 22 passes for 272 yards. His 71-yard strike to Kenari Wilcher sparked a 16-point third quarter as Florida A&M rallied from a 14-10 halftime deficit. Wilcher finished with 121 yards on five receptions, while Armand Burris added 78 yards on five catches.

Franklin carried 15 times for 76 yards, scoring from 2 and 14 yards out. Daniel Porto added two field goals, including a 48-yarder in the fourth that gave the Rattlers breathing room before Franklin’s final touchdown extended the lead.

Albany State (2-1) struck first with Isaiah Knowles’ 25-yard touchdown pass to Jamill Williams. Knowles finished 17 of 31 for 201 yards passing. Aljhanod Thomas and Tiant Wyche also had touchdown runs for the Golden Rams.

Florida A&M outgained Albany State 464-321 and held the Golden Rams scoreless on their final two drives.

