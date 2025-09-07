Earle, Vaughn, rally Abilene Christian on the ground in 28-20 win over Stephen F. Austin

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Stone Earle threw for 239 yards and ran for a touchdown and Abilene Christian rallied from an early deficit to beat Stephen F. Austin 28-20 on Saturday.

Earle’s 1-yard run brought the Wildcats (1-1) within 14-7 just under the midway point of the second quarter. On Stephen F. Austin’s following drive, Kortlin Rausaw sacked Lumberjacks quarterback Sam Vidlak for a loss of 10 yards and forced a fumble which ACU’s Kaghen Roach covered in the end zone for the game-tying score.

Jordon Vaughn ended the half and started the third with a pair of 1-yard runs to extend the ACU lead to 28-14.

Jordan Nabors put the Lumberjacks (0-2) up 7-0 in the first with a 7-yard touchdown run. With 1:43 left in the first, Gavin Rutherford threw a 3-yard touchdown to Blaine Green for a two-touchdown lead.

Vidlak threw for 245 yards.

With the win, ACU closed the all-time series matchup between the two programs to 14-13. The teams have faced off each season since 2014, including a home-and-home set in 2022.

During the Cats’ and Jacks’ Division-I eras, nine of the 13 meetings have been decided by one score.

