Devin Farrell leads Rhode Island to 31-17 victory over Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Devin Farrell passed for 316 yards and two touchdowns to guide Rhode Island to a 31-17 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday night after thunderstorms delayed the start.

Farrell completed 20 of 34 passes for the Rams (2-0, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association).

Enda Kirby kicked a 22-yard field goal and Rolan Dempster scored on a 1-yard plunge to give the Seawolves (0-2, 0-1) a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

Farrell had a 12-yard touchdown toss to Marquis Buchanan to cut it to 10-7 with 9:10 left before halftime and Leisaan Hibbert returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown 42 seconds later to put Rhode Island on top for good.

Farrell had a 1-yard TD toss to Antwain Littleton Jr. with 7 seconds left before halftime for a 24-10 advantage. Littleton added a 15-yard touchdown run with 2:09 left to play to wrap up the win.

Littleton finished with 122 yards on 21 carries. Aboraa Kwarteng had four catches for 114 yards. Grerg Gaines caught five passes for 95 yards.

Chris Zellous had 137 yards on 12-for-20 passing with one interception for Stony Brook.

