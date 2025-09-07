Ty Simpson completes all 17 of his passes as No. 21 Alabama rolls Louisiana-Monroe 73-0

Ty Simpson completes all 17 of his passes as No. 21 Alabama rolls Louisiana-Monroe 73-0 View Photo

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ty Simpson completed a school-record 17 consecutive passes, with three of them going for touchdowns, and No. 21 Alabama rebounded from a season-opening loss with a 73-0 drubbing of Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide scored on each of their 11 possessions, with 10 touchdowns and a field goal, and held Louisiana-Monroe to 148 total yards. Alabama (1-1), coming off a stunning 31-17 loss at Florida State, finished with seven TD passes despite playing without star wideout Ryan Williams (concussion protocol).

“They made their minds up at some point leading up to (last) Sunday,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Because by Sunday they were ready to roll, and that carried through the whole week. The challenge now is, can you sustain it?”

Simpson, with 226 passing yards, was the catalyst Saturday. He led Alabama to four straight touchdown drives to start the game. Backup quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell also shined in Alabama’s home opener, with each of them throwing two TD passes.

“I just thought the game was slower for (Simpson),” DeBoer said. “That first week to second week, that’s what we needed to see. Saw the field, knew where guys were at, knew the situation and just made the throws.”

The improved effort by Alabama’s defense was palpable, and the unit returned to form in an important category. The Tide, which finished fifth nationally last season in takeaways (28) but forced zero against Florida State, finished plus-3 in turnover margin.

“I think they just did a better job of every guy pursuing to the ball,” DeBoer said. ”(Takeaways) are a contagious thing, doesn’t matter who you’re playing. That was something I saw in practice. Happy to see it carry over.”

Aidan Armenta completed 8 of 14 passes for 28 yards, with an interception, for Louisiana-Monroe (1-1).

Poll implications

Alabama’s win, coupled with losses by No. 12 Arizona State, No. 13 Florida and No. 17 SMU to unranked opponents, should help the Crimson Tide climb into next week’s AP Top 25.

The takeaway

Louisiana-Monroe: It was an expected result against an Alabama team trying to prove a point. But it came with a sizeable payment of $1.9 million that will help fund the entire athletic department.

Alabama: DeBoer wanted his team to “cut it loose” amid mounting pressure following last week’s loss. The Tide did just that in a dominant performance.

Up next

Louisiana-Monroe has a bye before traveling to UTEP on Sept. 20.

Alabama hosts Wisconsin next Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By KENNINGTON LLOYD SMITH III

Associated Press