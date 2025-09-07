Vicari Swain returns 2 punts for TDs in No. 10 South Carolina’s 38-10 win View Photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Vicari Swain returned two punts for touchdowns to rescue a struggling offense for No. 10 South Carolina as the Gamecocks beat South Carolina State 38-10 early Sunday.

The kickoff was delayed more than two hours because of lightning in the area.

South Carolina (2-0) scored more from its special teams and defense than its offense as Jaron Willis also returned a fumble for a score and LaNorris Sellers couldn’t get the offense going for a second week.

South Carolina looked like it was up past its bedtime, trailing 3-0 before Swain eluded a tackler right on top of him and then ran 64 yards for a touchdown. His second TD was a 42-yard return after he picked up a partially blocked punt just before it stopped rolling.

Swain said South Carolina’s special teams noticed Wofford blocked a punt and returned a kickoff for touchdowns in an opening game loss to South Carolina state last week.

“If Wofford was going to be able to return one, I should be able to. And I ran with that,” Swain said.

When a team can threaten to block a punt or return for a touchdown it puts their opponent in a bind and keeps fans from going to get food and a drink too quickly, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.

“They’ve created an identity already where people will stay in their seats on fourth down,” he said.

With his 80-yard punt return TD in last week’s opener against Virginia Tech, Swain has tied the school’s single-season record. The sophomore defensive back is the first FBS player with two punt returns scores in a game since Penn State’s Daequan Hardy did it against UMass in October 2023.

Woeful offense

South Carolina gained just 253 yards against the FCS Bulldogs (1-1) and the usually explosive Sellers threw six incompletions in his first eight attempts and finished the game with 128 yards passing. He ran for 23 yards and was the Gamecocks leading rusher until the game’s final play.

“We know we have to be a lot better. We can’t rely on our defense and special teams to score three touchdowns a game,” said Beamer, who added his team didn’t run or pass the ball efficiently.

Sellers said several times he thinks the offense can find an answer to why their execution and communication isn’t working as Southeastern Conference play begins.

“I’ll definitely be better,” the sophomore quarterback said.

The takeaway

South Carolina State: The Bulldogs will take $500,000 back to Orangeburg, which is a lot of help for an athletic program that takes in about $13 million a year.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks may not last long in the top 10 with a tepid performance against a FCS school compared to No. 11 Illinois 45-19 drubbing of Duke.

Up next

South Carolina State: Hosts Bethune-Cookman.

Clemson: Hosts Vanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press