Edwards, Evans run for combined 7 TDs and Houston Christian dominates NAIA Arkansas Baptist

HOUSTON (AP) — Xai’Shaun Edwards scored four touchdowns, Darryle Evans scored three touchdowns and Houston Christian beat NAIA Arkansas Baptist College 69-0 in its season opener on Thursday night.

Evans ran in it in from the 12-yard line on the game’s first drive which lasted five plays and covered 59 yards.

Houston Christian’s defense forced a three-and-out, and after taking possession, Evans ended a 64-yard, 12-play drive crashing in from the 1 for a 14-0 advantage.

Both teams exchanged turnovers on their next drives. The Buffaloes then punted on their next two possessions surrounded by a punt from Houston Christian. Then, Huskies receiver Adrian Green caught a 7-yard TD pass to push the lead to 20-0 with 9:58 before halftime. Green also was credited with a 7-yard scoring pass.

Evans scored again from the 1 before Edwards inherited rushing score duties from the 9, 1, 30 and 60 yards out in the second half.

