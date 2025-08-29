Long kickoff return and fumble return help West Georgia open with 34-3 win over Samford

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Owen Dupree returned the second half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown, Geoffrey Speight had a 54-yard scoop and score in the closing minutes and West Georgia rolled to a 34-3 win over Samford to open the season on Thursday night.

The Wolves piled up 411 total yards and held the Bulldogs to 271 yards in winning their 13th-straight season opener, second-straight at the FCS level.

Davin Wydner threw for 209 yards with two interceptions and ran for a score for West Georgia. TJ Lester also had a 3-yard rushing touchdown set up by Latrelle Murrell’s 67-yard burst up the middle on the previous play. Murrell led the ground game with 129 yards on 11 carries.

Dupree took the kickoff on the right side and found a seam before veering to the left and running away from the defense.

Samford fumbled six times, losing three. David Hoage forced two of the fumbles, including the touchdown play.

Quincy Crittendon and Brady Stober combined to complete 32 of 44 passes for 247 yards for Samford but the Bulldogs had only 24 yards on 28 rushes.

