Cole LaCrue scores 3 touchdowns, leads Eastern Illinois to 24-14 win over Dayton

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Cole LaCrue rushed for 193 yards with three touchdowns, leading Eastern Illinois to a 24-14 victory over Dayton on Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

LaCrue added 179 yards passing, going 9-for-17, and the Panthers finished with 465 total yards. Charles Kellom added 133 yards and Eastern Illinois had a total of 336 yards on the ground on 62 attempts.

After being held to three points in the first half, Eastern Illinois rolled up 275 yards and 21 points in the second half. On defense, the Panthers allowed nine first downs and held Dayton to 292 yards of total offense, 115 of which came on the Flyers’ two long touchdowns.

LaCrue’s 11-yard touchdown run gave the Panthers their first lead, 10-7 in the third quarter. Early in the fourth, the Panthers drove inside the red zone early, but Drake’s Josh Williams recovered a fumble by Kellom at the 15-yard line.

The Panthers drove again on their next possession with LaCrue’s 47-yard pass to DeAirious Smith setting up LaCrue’s 1-yard touchdown on the next play, giving Eastern Illinois a 17-7 lead.

Dayton scored two plays after the ensuing kickoff when Bryce Schondelmyer connected with Michael Mussari on a 67-yard touchdown pass.

Leading 17-14 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining, the Panthers took seven minutes off the clock with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended with LaCrue’s 6-yard touchdown run and a 24-14 lead with 2:15 left.

Schondelmyer completed 17 of 31 passes for 261 yards.

Schondelmyer’s 48-yard pass to Gavin Lochow on the Flyers’ first possession of the game provided the only touchdown of the first half and Dayton led 7-3 at halftime.

EIU last opened the season at home in 2016.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football