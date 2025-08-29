UL-Monroe shuts out St. Francis, 29-0, in season opener

MONROE, La. (AP) — Braylon McReynolds ran for 113 yards and caught a touchdown, and D’arco Perkins-McAlister recorded two sacks in the University of Louisiana-Monroe’s season-opening shutout win over St. Francis University on Thursday night, 29-0.

The game was delayed due to weather conditions caused by lightning in the area, pushing the start time back by an hour and 43 minutes.

ULM scored first, off a rushing touchdown from quarterback Hunter Herring, who was in for a designed play at the 1-yard line. They kicked a field goal to make it 10-0 going into halftime.

The Warhawks’ starting quarterback, Aidan Armenta, threw 95 yards and went 12 for 23. He had a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Third-string QB Landon Graves threw a touchdown to Tyler Griffin to make it 29-0.

St. Francis had a 19-yard rush in the third quarter that was called back due to holding, making it 2nd and 21 in ULM territory. They ultimately couldn’t convert. In the fourth quarter, Malik Gantt blocked an extra-point attempt for the Red Flash.

Jeremiah Harris caught an interception in the end zone to keep ULM off the scoreboard and returned it for 22 yards. The Warhawks’ defense stopped the Red Flash on 4th and 1, regaining possession on St. Francis’ 33-yard line.

